JONESBORO — Fox Meadow School of Creative Media worked for more than two years to become an Apple Distinguished School and their dedication was recently acknowledged when the school received its acceptance letter.
Fox Meadow School of Creative Media announced Monday that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021-24.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver was also in attendance and gave a proclamation honoring Nov. 1 as FMSCM Day in Jonesboro.
Principal Debra Johnson said becoming an Apple Distinguished School will keep students connected to Apple and other Apple Distinguished Schools around the world. Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence, she added.
“They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration and make learning personal,” Johnson said.
Renee Brown, instructional facilitator, said in an email, “The selection of Fox Meadow School of Creative Media as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.”
FMSCM applied back in May as students Samaniyah James and Bailey Elkinson lead a virtual tour of their facility.
James, now a seventh-grader at Fox Meadow Junior High, and Janson Marcrsico, an eighth-grader, came to the ceremony on Monday to give speeches about experiences at Fox Meadow School of Creative Media and how it helped them to prepare for the future as they moved on to junior high school.
“This was made possibly thanks to our community support along with our dedicated students and staff,” Johnson said.
Schools chosen for the honor are some of the most innovative schools in the world, according to the Apple Distinguished Schools Centers of Leadership and Educational Excellence website.
For more information about Apple Distinguished Schools, visit apple.com/ education/k12/apple distinguished-schools/
