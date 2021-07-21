JONESBORO — Westside Consolidated School District has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases recently.
Westside Principal Scott Gauntt told board members during Monday night’s meeting that several students have the COVID-19 virus.
“I’m sure many of you are paying attention as our COVID-19 numbers are climbing. We had a group that went off campus out of state to a church camp. It has really attacked that group. Right now we are at five or six positives,” Gauntt said, noting there were also a significant number of close contacts.
In addition to the group of students who attended the church camp, Gauntt said the school’s volleyball team, football team and cheerleading squad have also seen some positive cases.
“Unfortunately this delta variant is attaching itself to our students much more rapidly,” Gauntt said, adding that there will be meetings on Friday to address the issue.
“The difference is, we can’t mandate mask-wearing; there is a law that was passed – Act 1002 which denies the governor the ability to make a mask-wearing mandate,” he informed school board members.
Gauntt said while school administrators strongly recommend wearing masks, it’s not something that can be enforced.
“We will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control rules as we have always,” he said.
There is uncertainty about where Westside will be when school resumes in August.
Gauntt said while the virtual school has been restructured, the district still has the option to shut down schools for two weeks and go virtual should cases climb.
“Right now, our issue is we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
While several other districts have not seen a significant rise in cases, many administrators report there is uncertainty about the upcoming school year.
Riverside High School Principal Matt Ziegler said Wednesday there have been no cases reported in the district.
“Our summer school is mostly virtual, but we do have one teacher on staff who is here for testing,” he said, noting tests are conducted one on one.
“We still do social distancing, and are requiring masks,” he said.
Zieglar said the district opted to conduct summer school virtually because of concern about a resurgence of cases.
“We have not operated as if it’s over,” he said. “We are still battling COVID-19, and we still have to follow state laws.”
Zieglar said the district will be holding a meeting today to see where things are headed for the upcoming school year.
Valley View Curriculum Director Roland Popejoy said there have been a couple of positive COVID-19 cases reported this week.
“There are two known cases,” he said. “We are still proceeding with plans. We have had ongoing summer school at the elementary, and we do have a child care program housed in the elementary as well. There has been no modification of services, and we are still proceeding with our intermediate session of summer school in a few weeks.”
Popejoy said with the regular school year just a few weeks away, administrators are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation.
“We have taken a look at our inventory of fogging solutions for our foggers, to make sure we are equipped,” he said. “We have also continued with protocols, with sanitizing and with three-foot distancing.”
Jonesboro Public School Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham said so far there have been no cases on campus.
“We have had a couple who had to quarantine due to close contact,” he said. “I still get notifications, but none of the students who have tested positive have been on campus at all this summer.”
Like other school district administrators, Cheatham expressed uncertainty about the upcoming school year.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen in a few weeks,” he said. “We had a meeting on Wednesday and we will be getting new guidance from the Department of Education.”
Cheatham said the district is also working closely with St. Bernards to organize vaccination clinics where they can be on-site at the schools.
“We are trying to increase the vaccination rates but as you know, there are people on both sides of that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.