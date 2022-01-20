JONESBORO — As COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket, some local schools have had to reinstate mask mandates and use some of their AMI days.
Nettleton School District Supt. Karen Curtner said Thursday afternoon that the school district returned to a mask requirement on Wednesday for all students, staff and visitors.
According to Nettleton Public School’s website, the school board met on Jan. 18 and voted to reinstate a mask mandate, which will continue to be reviewed as COVID-19 cases and quarantines decline.
As of Thursday afternoon, Curtner said Nettleton had 29 positive staff with 15 quarantined and 60 positive students with 241 in quarantine.
Jonesboro School District Assistant Supt. William Cheatham had stated last Friday that the school board had reinstated their mask policy, as well.
According to the school’s website, the resolution which became effective on Jan. 11, will remain effective until the school’s positivity rate is less than .3 percent of the combined student and staff population. The resolution provides an avenue to review the district mask mandate approximately every two weeks.
Valley View School District Supt. Bryan Russell said Thursday afternoon the school was forced to use two of their AMI days for yesterday and today because their staff numbers had jumped, particularly in the K-2 building.
He noted the student numbers had actually gone down, but without sufficient staff they had to switch to remote learning. He said they will use the AMI days to fog all the buildings and make sure everything is safe for the students’ return.
“Children need the adults for supervision and safety, especially the young ones,” Russell said.
He said that all Valley View campuses were closed for face-to-face instruction, but luckily they had already prepared five days worth of AMI paper packets for students in PreK-2 and sent them home early for weather. He added that students in grades in 3-12 could complete assignments through Google Classroom and that teachers were watching their email to answer students’ questions.
Russell said that on Wednesday the school had over 200 students absent due to the virus, with 77 active and 139 in quarantine. In addition, 41 staff were in quarantine, with 26 of those in the elementary.
However, Russell said he wants to reassure parents that the school will reopen on Monday, stating the numbers look good for Monday so far and the majority of the adult staff will have completed their five-day quarantine. Those returning from quarantine will have to wear masks for five days upon their return.
The Valley View school board is set to discuss masks at their next meeting.
“We are doing everything we can to maintain and provide instruction for our students,” Russell said, “We are very appreciative of our parents for being so understanding, and we notified them as soon as we could that we were going to have to close for a couple days.”
Greene County Tech and Hillcrest school districts also had to take AMI days this week. Greene County Tech was out for AMI days on Thursday and Friday, and Hillcrest was out through Wednesday.
Brookland School District Supt. Gorge Kennedy said in an email Thursday afternoon that the school had no changes so far on masks and it is still a choice and encouraged.
“At the moment, we have 259 in quarantine which is 8.72 percent,” Kennedy said, which is down from last week’s 10.7 percent.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, “For the first time, all of Arkansas’s 234 public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 226 last week, which was the previous record high.”
The Arkansas Department of Health website, reported the number of active cases on Thursday and cumulative cases since August 2021 in the local schools as:
Jonesboro School District had 135 current active cases, with 789 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Nettleton School District had 126 current active cases, with 538 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Brookland School District had 41 current active cases, with 295 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Westside Consolidated School District had 41 current active cases, with 244 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Valley View School District had 36 current active cases, with 231 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Some other local school numbers included:
Greene County Tech School District had 126 current active cases, with 570 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Trumann School District had 46 current active cases, with 260 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Paragould School District had 43 current active cases, with 495 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Harrisburg School District had 16 current active cases, with 163 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Bay School District had 6 current active cases, with 63 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Hillcrest School District had 6 current active cases, with 60 cumulative student and faculty cases.
