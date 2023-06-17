JONESBORO — Although COVID-19 brought a sudden increase in the use of technology with virtual learning, local schools say they will continue to utilize technology as a tool moving forward.
Brookland School District Supt. Brett Bunch said that schools have seen a large increase in the use of technology over the past five years, with COVID pushing schools to even new levels.
“We have been fortunate to be able to provide students with technology and to put that on a rotation basis to be able to spread out the cost factor,” Bunch stated referring to providing laptops to students.
While providing computers was a necessity while students were doing virtual learning, they are now an added benefit for educators and students.
“I think COVID gave us a clear understanding that most students learn better in the classroom,” Bunch said. “We have to provide the necessary technology, but we also need that human touch and interaction.”
“We live in a technological world and we have to stay current with how and what we are using and teaching, so there must be a balance between technology and traditional teaching in the classroom,” he continued.
“Never think that it must be done a certain way just because it has always been done that way,” he stated. “Teachers should be encouraged to think outside the box, to be creative and to understand that one size does not fit all when it comes to educating kids for their future.”
Jonesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Misty Doyle said that the Jonesboro School District is one-to-one with technology.
“We were one-to-one pre-pandemic, so there won’t be much change post-pandemic with our device purchases,” she explained.
“Most teachers post assignments through online platforms such as Seesaw or Google Classroom,” Doyle said. “We are continuing to work on processes to ensure students are present in order to receive the assignments or materials from the daily lessons.”
Nettleton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Federal Programs Grace Petersen said their school works one-to-one with their technology, as well.
“Nettleton Public Schools did use some of the ESSER funding to purchase technology, but we have one-to-one iPads in our district,” Petersen said. “We were one-to-one before the pandemic and chose to update some of our older technology.”
“Our students still have access to one-to-one iPads in the classroom and our secondary students are allowed to take these devices home to continue the online learning that they have become accustomed to,” she explained.
“We still utilize our technology in the classroom as a tool for learning and engaging students in the learning environment.”
According to an article on the Instructure website, with the return to in-person learning, the continued use of technology in the classroom prepare students for 21st-century skills and 83 percent of educators believe that technology will become increasingly important in teaching and learning moving forward.
