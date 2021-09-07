JONESBORO — The Jonesboro School District is leading the way to honor medical personnel in the area.
Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said it was her district’s idea to create the campaign, “Schools Go Blue” today.
“It’s been a long battle for our health care workers, and they have been on the battles of the front lines,” she said. “We wanted to organize something for our health care workers,”
Wilbanks said the district opted to choose a day that would not interfere with any athletic events, but would be a day that was strictly devoted to the health care industry.
School officials have appointments to drop off cards, letters and photos to give to medical personnel.
“We will visit both NEA Baptist Memorial and St. Bernards Healthcare,” she said. “This is not a time for a great celebration, but it is a time to say thank you.”
The cards, letters and photos were created by the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center and all five of the magnet schools.
Ty Jones, director of marketing for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said today is going to be a huge day for all health care workers in the area.
“Some employees feel like they are having to put their patients first,” Jones said.
“They were just beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and then this delta variant came back,” Jones said.
“I don’t think people will understand the impact this day will have. It will verify for some of these workers this is where I am supposed to be, in health care,” Jones added.
Jones said he has seen a loss of some health care workers who opted to retire five years early as a result of the pandemic.
Jones said when the number of COVID-19 cases begin to lower, he expects to see morale increase.
“Hopefully we will see these numbers go down soon,” he said.
Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said his district is also participating.
“We are asking all faculty and students to wear blue as a tribute to the medical workers,” Taylor said.
“They are having to put political views aside and take care of the sick,” he said. “This has been a tough year and half for them.”
Riverside Superintendent Jeff Priest sent an email stating his district will also be participating.
“The Riverside School District is partnering with the area school districts in Craighead County by wearing blue to support our local health care workers who are on the front lines of the fight with COVID-19,” Priest wrote. “We are extremely grateful for the incredible job all our health care workers and officials perform on a daily basis. The students and staff at Riverside School District look forward to wearing blue tomorrow in support of them!”
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said his district is also wearing blue, but their focus is a bit more on their own medical personnel.
“Our school nurses are amazing,” he said. “I have never worked with a group of people who have worked so hard to keep our kids healthy.”
“They work on their mental health, getting them clothes, getting them food; they do much more than just putting on a Band-Aid,” Gauntt said.
“Everybody is wearing blue, just to show their support and how much they appreciate them,” he said.
