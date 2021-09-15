JONESBORO — Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said this week COVID-19 positive cases and quarantine numbers are finally beginning to decrease slightly, compared to last week.
“Last week we had 32 positives and 107 quarantined. We have to turn this stuff into the state every week,” he said, noting this happens every Friday and includes both student and staff numbers. “This week we had 31 positive cases and 102 quarantines.”
Gauntt said since the initial board meeting where parents were upset about the mask mandate, there has been no further upheaval. “Everyone is complying,” he said.
“If there are kids who don’t wear masks to school, they just come by the office and they pick up a mask,” he said.
Gauntt said the school continues to hold vaccination clinics in order to help get more residents inoculated.
“We have had two on campus. We had 36 (people) show up to get vaccinated at the first clinic, and then 34 show up to get their first and second vaccinations,” Gauntt.
Gauntt said those vaccination dates were Aug. 12 and then again on Sept. 2.
While Brookland Superintendent Keith McDaniel said that he did not have time to speak to The Sun, he did send in the current numbers for the Brookland School District COVID-19 cases.
McDaniel shared there were a total of 18 positive cases in the district along with 78 in quarantine.
Christian Smiley, point of contact for Valley View School District, also sent an email to The Sun on Tuesday providing the number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts in the district.
Smiley wrote that Valley View Elementary school had zero positive cases in the elementary and 17 possible close contacts; four positives in the intermediate and eight possible close contacts; one positive in the junior high and six possible close contacts; two positives in the high school and two possible close contacts.
Smiley wrote the total number of positive cases for the district was seven positives and 33 possible close contacts.
Riverside Superintendent Jeff Priest said there are six positive cases in his district and there are 14 others that are quarantined.
“All the cases are in K-12,” he wrote in an email to The Sun.
Jonesboro Public Schools and Buffalo Island Central were not available for comment as of press deadline.
