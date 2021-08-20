JONESBORO — Week one of school in Northeast Arkansas has ended as local school districts navigate through the delta variant of COVID-19.
Jonesboro Public School Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said in an email to The Sun the first week was a good one.
“With all the unknowns coming into the 2021-22 school year, we’ve been pleasantly surprised at how smooth the first week has actually gone,” Wilbanks wrote. “Our enrollment numbers appear to be very close to last year. Our number of students and faculty who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been low, 26. Most importantly, only 70 students have had to quarantine.”
Wilbanks said the mask policy and high percentage of faculty who are vaccinated have made a difference in limiting the disruption of education in the district.
“We hope our continued efforts to provide multiple layers of protection will continue to allow us to keep our students in school,” she wrote.
Most area schools implemented a mask mandate after a Pulaski County judge ruled the Legislature’s ban on mask mandates – Act 1002 – was unconstitutional.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said although no one wanted to start the year under a mask mandate, the district’s staff and students are resilient.
“Valley View currently has 13 active student cases and 26 students quarantined,” Russell said. “We have three active COVID cases among staff and one quarantined.
“Those are not bad numbers at all,” he added. “Our numbers did not jump up the way Marion School District’s numbers did their first week. We hope it stays that way.”
Russell said the first week started well in spite of the weather.
“It went really good and would have been better were it not for the pouring down rain the first day of school at the bus stops,” he said.
Like every school year, Russell said there were a few hiccups at bus routes, but those were quickly resolved.
“We are still short three bus drivers, which puts us in a strain,” he noted, “but we have a lot of great teachers and coaches who are volunteering.”
Russell said there was an increase in enrollment in the virtual academy.
“I think we have about 40 virtual students in grades K-6, and 25 in grades 7-12,” he said. “I think we will do a better job on the education side of things for students because we know more about how to handle the virtual education component.”
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said his district’s first week was successful.
“We are up 40 students compared to last year’s enrollment numbers,” he said.
Gauntt said he has been in and out of every classroom and assisting every morning with car duty.
“From what I’m seeing, these kids are having a good time and are glad to be back in school,” he said. “Some of them were all virtual last year, so they are just glad to be back and glad to see their friends.”
Despite the summer school COVID outbreak, Gauntt said so far, COVID numbers are low. He credits that to the school’s face mask requirement and said he hopes the trend continues.
“We had a couple cases this first week. I think we had three positives and a few more quarantines,” he said. “Everyone is vaccinated and everyone is wearing masks, so our protocols are seeing dividends.”
Gauntt noted that last year that everyone around a positive COVID case would have been isolated.
“This year, if they were wearing masks, they don’t have to quarantine,” he said.
Karen Curtner, superintendent of Nettleton Public Schools, said Friday afternoon that masks in her district were well received.
“Masks have been no issue; parents have been very receptive to them and are sending masks for our kids,” she said.
“We had a really good start to the school year,” she added, noting that making sure enrollment numbers were accurate was a top priority.
“We have surprisingly good numbers and have about 95 percent attendance rate of the students we expected,” she said.
Curtner said there are currently about 100 students who are in quarantine. “We have probably less than 10 that have been positive,” she added.
Curtner said she is optimistic the year will just keep getting better.
“We kind of know what to expect after facing this last year,” she said.
Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins said the first week of school at Bay also went very well.
“We didn’t mandate masks, but we did implement a policy,” he said. “If we have more than one case in elementary, in a grade level, then all those students in the grade level and anyone who interacts with them have to mask.”
Lovins said the district implemented a separate set of guidelines for the high school.
“If more than 2 percent of those students in high school test positive with COVID, then all students and staff in high school have to mask,” he said.
Lovins said the high school student population is at 275 so that means that six students would have to test positive before masks would be mandatory.
As of Friday, the school had not reached those thresholds., he said.
“We have had one elementary student test positive and that student has not been to school yet,” he said, noting they did have to send four students home yesterday to quarantine.
“Everyone is excited for school to start back,” Lovins said. “The teachers were excited to see their students, and the students were excited to see their teachers.”
Lovins said despite the delta variant, enrollment numbers in the district have increased.
“We increased by 15 students compared to last year’s enrollment,” he said.
“We know COVID is here and it’s going to affect us. I am really proud of the work our students and teachers are putting in every day,” he said.
Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said his district’s first week was just two days.
“We have started the four-day school week this year,” he said, noting it was really just two days that students attended since school started Wednesday.
“We had a great start considering everything we have had to face,” he added.
Overall, Taylor said students are glad to be back at school.
“We had a few cases of COVID yesterday,” Taylor said, adding that fewer than 12 students were sent home to quarantine.
Taylor also said there has been an increase in enrollment in grades 7–12.
“We had a lot of absentees at the elementary. Most of those are migrant workers and are still out in the fields,” he said. “We usually have low numbers in the elementary that first week of school.”
