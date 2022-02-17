Bart Schulz of Sidney has announced his candidacy for Arkansas House of Representatives District 28.
“I’m a proud fifth generation farmer raising beef cattle and broiler chickens alongside my wife and four boys in Sidney, a rural community of 180 people, located in southwest Sharp County,” Schulz said in his announcement.
In addition to farming, he is the general manager of Spring River Paramedic Ambulance Service, has served on the Sharp County Quorum Court for more than 10 years and has been a volunteer fireman since 1987.
“The challenges facing our country, state, and small communities are unlike anything I have ever seen,” Schulz said. “As a dedicated public servant, I am compelled to ensure that rural conservative values are well represented in Little Rock. After a great deal of prayer, my family and I are proud to announce that I will be running as a Republican for the newly formed Arkansas House District 28 which includes portions of Sharp, Independence, Lawrence and Stone Counties.”
Schulz said he looks forward to meeting citizens in the coming months, discussing important issues and hearing input from the residents of District 28.
“This is an exciting opportunity for rural Arkansas to have equal representation at the state level,” he said in his announcement. “With over a decade of experience advocating for quality jobs, vocational education and public health and safety, I am well-equipped and ready to go to work for the betterment of this district.”
