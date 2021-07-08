JONESBORO — The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the disappearance of Stoney Colburn, 57, of the Pitts-Cash area.
Colburn was last seen at his residence on June 27.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said on Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office has received two tips from the public that were being investigated.
“We don’t have much new information,” Lally said.
He said there were reports that Colburn could be in danger.
Colburn is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 245 pounds.
Anyone with information about Colburn is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 870-578-2116.
