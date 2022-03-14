JONESBORO — Police arrested a 33-year-old Jonesboro man early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Sandino Drive after a search warrant turned up drugs and a firearm, police said.
David Boya Cody was taken into custody following the search.
He is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun and money in the 3200 block of Fairview Drive. Taken were a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and $30 in cash.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday evening that someone burglarized his residence in the 400 block of East Johnson Avenue. Taken were DVDs, a DVD player, camera monitor, a speaker, a gaming console, a mini-fridge, $300 in gold and $200 in pesos.
A 19-year-old Bono man told police Sunday night that he was robbed at gunpoint in the 2300 block of South Caraway Road. He told police three men pulled up to him, pointed a gun at him and took $2,800.
A Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 2300 block of Willow Road and stole a television. The 50-inch Visio is valued at $500.
Police responded to a burglary-in-progress at 11:04 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Patrick Street. Mark Gomez, 22, of the 200 block of Miller Street, was arrested. He faces charges of residential burglary and a misdemeanor failure to appear.
Police responded to a burglary-in-progress at 11:25 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Melrose Street. Robert Randle, 38, of the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, theft of $1,000 or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal mischief.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday night that someone broke into her residence in the 3500 block of Griffin Street and stole items. Three televisions with a total value of $700 were taken.
A 33-year-old Forrest City man told police Saturday afternoon that his 2007 GMC Denali was stolen while waiting to be repaired in the 3300 block of South Stadium Boulevard. The vehicle is valued at $12,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.