JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman with four felonies each.
Billy Ray Pierce, 50, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Pierce was arrested Thursday afternoon following a probation search of his residence in the 200 block of Lamesa Street.
Gloria Chambers, 35, Pierce’s girlfriend, of the same address, was also arrested.
According to a probable cause affidavit, during the search, police found a pill bottle with 5.19 grams of meth and a plastic bag containing 4.8 grams of meth. Agents then searched another room and discovered 18 firearms, including revolvers and shotguns.
A search of Chambers’ vehicle turned up 54.13 grams of meth, a loaded 9 mm handgun and a bulletproof vest.
Chambers is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chambers was also arrested on Monday near the intersection of West Johnson Avenue and Melrose Street following a traffic stop and was in possession of drugs, according to a separate probable cause affidavit.
A search of her vehicle on Monday turned up a plastic bag containing 11.1 grams of meth, 22 hydrocodone pills, three diazepam pills and two used meth pipes.
Boling found probable cause to charge Chambers with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chambers’ bonds were set at $250,000 in Thursday’s arrest and $25,000 for Monday’s arrest.
Pierce’s bond was set at $50,000.
Both Chambers and Pierce’s next court date is Sept. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
