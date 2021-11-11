JONESBORO — A Searcy man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the Sept. 3, 2019, death of Felecia Channell, 33, in her Jonesboro home, according to court documents.
Robert Curtis Robinson Jr., 37, entered the plea in Craighead County Circuit Court, Division 11, before Judge Randy Philhours.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge and 10 years in prison on the abuse of corpse charge. If was unclear in the sentencing order whether the two sentences would be served concurrently – at the same time – or consecutively, meaning after serving 35 years, Robinson would then serve an additional 10 years.
Robinson received credit for 796 days in jail, or more than two years.
According to a court affidavit, Robinson told investigators Channell became unresponsive during a “BDSM” sexual encounter. BDSM includes variations of bondage/discipline, dominance/submission or sadism/masochism role playing.
Thinking she was dead, Robinson told detectives he chose to stage a murder scene and make it look like the killing was by an unknown person, according to an affidavit. To make it look real, he said he struck the lifeless body of Channell in the face and head area repeatedly and then placed a plastic bag over her head.
Robinson underwent a mental exam in December 2019, and was found to have methamphetamine use disorder, but was otherwise capable of assisting in his defense.
According to the affidavit, Sept 9, 2019, “Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were dispatched to 1305 M. Floyd St. in regards to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female was deceased from an apparent suffocation. Through the investigation, Robinson was determined to be the last person seen with the victim prior to her death, which was confirmed by security video located at a neighbor’s residence.
“Robert Robinson is seen leaving the residence of the victim in a hurry. He then took the victim’s vehicle and drove it to Searcy, where he has resided for the last few years. The vehicle was parked within a two-minute drive from a residence that he was confirmed to stay at on the night of the homicide.”
The state was represented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson; Robinson was represented by attorney Ben Bristow of Jonesboro.
