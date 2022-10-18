JONESBORO — The second Fall Fest on Saturday attracted several thousand to downtown Jonesboro, said Sarah Rickert, events coordinator for the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance.
Crowned with a pumpkin pyramid at the Rotary Centennial Plaza on South Church Street, the fest offered arts and crafts, food, music and balloon rides.
“The aim was bringing families and the community together,” Rickert said. “The (Jonesboro) Parks and Recreation people are awesome. They have such a great attitude.”
Rickert said James Cook and his son Jason constructed the pyramid using pumpkins supplied by Hytrol of Jonesboro.
About 20 vendors were there, some showing children how to paint flowers.
The Marr Street Jam provided music for the fest.
Rickert said people enjoy these kind of events where they can discover local vendors and gather information from such groups as the Craighead County Master Gardeners.
Barton’s Lumber Co. sponsored the Fall Fest Village. Vendors included Bits of Culture & More, Ditta ACE Hardware, Jericho Road, Morgan’s Boutique, Needle in a Hayestack, Retro Revived, Sage Luxe, Verb Bookstore and Younge Peachy.
Andy’s Frozen Custard funded the Kid Zone, which featured inflatable slides, a toddler area and basketball games. Games were by Children’s Elite Entertainment
