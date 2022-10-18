Fall Fest

Cora Roberts, 3, of Jonesboro plays on the bales of hay at the pumpkin pyramid Saturday during the second Fall Fest held in downtown Jonesboro. Cora was with her parents, Justin and Jennifer Roberts.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The second Fall Fest on Saturday attracted several thousand to downtown Jonesboro, said Sarah Rickert, events coordinator for the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance.

Crowned with a pumpkin pyramid at the Rotary Centennial Plaza on South Church Street, the fest offered arts and crafts, food, music and balloon rides.