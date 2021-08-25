JONESBORO — A second school in Jonesboro has implemented the Harry Potter-style of school culture.
It’s been in the works for two years at International Studies, a Jonesboro Public Schools magnet elementary, said Principal Josh Byard.
“When I first came to the International Studies, we did not have a process for celebrating kids,” Byard said.
Byard said he first heard of the Ron Clark house system when he worked for the Trumann School District. The longer he worked at International Studies, the more he believed it was something that would benefit his students.
“I approached Dr. Kim Wilbanks about it, and she asked me what I thought about it,” Byard said. “I told her I absolutely loved it and felt it would make a huge impact on our kids.”
Byard was able to take a leadership team at the school to visit Ron Clark’s private academy in Atlanta.
“Once you see it and live it, you want to come back and want that to happen in your school,” he said.
Byard said COVID-19 stopped the school from implementing the house system last year, but this year they decided not to let the pandemic prevent them from moving forward.
“We felt like this impact was so important for our kids and staff and not just for their morale; this gives us a break from the COVIDness and something to look forward to every day,” he said.
Today is the school’s house sorting ceremony.
“Although Ron Clark’s house system is divided into four houses, we opted to divide ours into six,” he said. “We used the acronym LEADER and created houses.”
House Lysnna stands for listen, House Kannustaa for encourage, House Sachet for attentive, House Zimisele for determined, House Einfuhlung for empathy and House Kuleana for responsible.
Students will be spinning the metal wheel created and donated to the school by Hytrol that has each house name and crest placed upon it.
“It’s just like the wheel from Wheel of Fortune,” Byard said.
As the school further immerses in a house-style culture, students are learning hand signals, which are affirmations, and earning points for displaying behaviors based on 36 global guidelines.
“We have monitors in the hallways that display the students names and photos each time they earn a point,” Byard said.
University Heights School of Medical Arts, which is in the Nettleton School District, is in its third year of implementing the Ron Clark house system.
Brandy Thompson is one the facilitators at the school who helped implement the house-style school culture.
“My thoughts are this year’s house stands bigger and better than ever,” Thompson said.
“We went to the Ron Clark Academy this summer, and it impacted us in big ways,” she said. “We came back with the idea to give them a clue and a cause.”
Thomson said she is tickled there is another district joining the school culture.
“The more the merrier,” she said.
Julie Barker, the school media specialist, who was also instrumental in developing the school’s system, said things are going great this year.
“We had our house sorting ceremony last Friday, and we did a live Facebook feed where parents could join and watch,” she said.
The school’s focus this year is on house history. Barker said their school is divided into six houses.
“We are Six Houses, One Heartbeat,” Barker said, “and we are being that family of support and encouragement for our students.”
