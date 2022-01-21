JONESBORO — Davy Carter of Jonesboro, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, and state Sen. Jim Hendren of Gravette, who is serving his final year in the state Senate, hope to rid Arkansas of radical politics, one race at a time.
While the national Democratic Party has become too radical on the left and the Republicans are too radical on the right, they say most people are looking for someone in the middle.
“I’ve heard it three times today,” Carter told the Northeast Arkansas Political Animals Club Friday. “‘I don’t have a home.’ Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, look what’s happened here. I hear it all the time. In fact, that’s probably the one common thing that I can get out of a conversation, if you ever have these conversations.”
Carter became the first Republican speaker of the House since Reconstruction after the GOP took a narrow majority following the 2010 election. He said “Amen” to remarks from Hendren, who renounced his Republican Party membership following the Jan. 6, 2000, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“The picture of the guy sitting with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, that guy’s from my hometown, where I grew up,” Hendren said. “So, as a military guy, to see somebody, the Capitol breached, marauders running throughout it, doing all kinds of gross and disgusting things and then busting into the speaker of the House’s office and it was just too much.”
The final straw was when Republican leaders began to minimize what had happened, he said.
“It should be about Arkansas,” Carter said. “What’s going to make Jonesboro better, Marianna better and Forrest City better, and northwest Arkansas better and Little Rock better. You don’t see a lot of that discussion. It’s all about the polarizing stuff.”
Carter joined Hendren in forming Common Ground Arkansas, an organization that advocates cooperation between the parties for the common good.
“This legislature is controlled by Republicans. That’s not going to change,” Hendren said. “The question is, is it going to be by extreme Republicans that just pander to the base, or is it going to be by the traditional Republicans that I was a part of for a long time which was conservative, but also was smart and practical?”
Today’s state Republican leadership urges members to reject any idea offered by a Democratic member, Hendren said. He said he wants to see a return to the days like when he was able to work with people like Harold Copenhaver, a former representative, who now serves as Jonesboro’s mayor.
“Harold was a Democrat, I was a Republican, that committee was bipartisan and we came together to solve the problem,” Hendren said of an employee insurance issue. “And we used to do that routinely. That used to be the thing we went to Little Rock to do. We ran as Republicans or we ran as Democrats, but when we got to Little Rock, it was about doing what mattered for Arkansas.”
Carter bemoaned the fact that Democratic state Sen. Keith Ingram of West Memphis and Republican Rep. Joe Jett of Success, a former Democrat, have decided not to seek re-election. But he also understands.
“It takes a heck of a person to get up there and put up with that B.S.,” Carter said. “Nobody’s got any pride in that … Losing these folks that are frustrated with that is going to make this problem worse.”
Carter said he is “absolutely convinced” that most people are looking for a more moderate legislature on both sides.
“But somebody’s got to give them something to support,” Carter said. “Somebody’s got to put something out there that there is another way.”
Carter and Hendren didn’t identify particular incumbents they will seek to defeat in this year’s election, but Hendren said he believes Common Ground Arkansas can make an impact in at least six Senate races.
