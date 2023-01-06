JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Converse, Texas, woman told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that the semi-trailer she was hauling was stolen from the 2800 block of Great Dane Lane.
The trailer, which is owned by Te Elpasso Llc, is valued at $55,000.
In other JPD reports:
A 75-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered vehicles in his garage in the 1200 block of South Main Street and stole items. Taken were a diamond engagement ring valued at $2,000 and a makeup pouch valued at $10.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that a co-worker at her employer picked up her payroll check and cashed it. The check was for $1,100.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone stole roofing shingles from his residence in the 2900 block of King Street. The shingles are valued at $1,650.
The property manager at Country View Trailer Park, 1305 N. Floyd St., reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into 12 vacant trailers and stole wiring. Damage to the doors of the trailers is estimated at $1,200. The wiring is valued at $1,600.
The district manager at Cricket, 300 Southwest Drive, told police an employee stole money from a deposit bag. The amount taken was $1,140 in cash.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1400 block of Angelus Street and stole items. Taken were a wallet, credit cards and a $100 gift card.
