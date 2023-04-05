LITTLE ROCK — A bill that supporters say would provide truth in sentencing for criminal cases and seek to strengthen public safety in the state was approved overwhelmingly in the state Senate Monday.
The state Senate voted 29-5, with one voting present, to approve SB495 in a party line vote.
Officials have said the 132-page bill, sponsored by Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould), would seek to strengthen current state law on sentencing, especially in cases dealing with violent crime.
For instance, people convicted of capital murder and rape would serve 100 percent of their sentence while others convicted of crimes like second-degree murder and kidnapping would serve 85 percent of their sentence under the bill.
Officials have also said the 85 percent requirement would mirror the federal prison system. That system allows for earned early release. In order to be released early, an inmate has to complete workforce training, receive a high school diploma or another program to be eligible.
The bill, which now heads to the House, also has $5 million set aside for overtime pay for state troopers, create a Trooper school and a victims’ bill of rights among other things.
The bill is also part of the Safer Stronger Arkansas legislative package. A 3,000-bed prison facility is part of the proposal. Officials said it would cost about $471 million to build the prison, while it will cost about $31 million each year to operate it.
Senate debate
In discussing the bill Monday, Gilmore said the bill was vetted in committee and will work to keep the state safer.
And added, he also believes the bill will help police, make inmates accountable and provide an opportunity for them to create a better life once they get out of jail.
He said he and Gazaway worked on the bill for six months, talking with lawmakers, looking at other states and meeting with people about the issue.
The bill also received a boost last week when the state’s prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs and county judges endorsed the plan.
Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), who voted against the bill, said while most Arkansans would agree that there is a crime problem, people who commit a violent crime must be incarcerated and the state must do a better job of preparing inmates for society, he believes the bill falls short of its goal.
Tucker cited policies in Missouri and Texas that have provided increases in transitional housing, community corrections, funding for substance abuse treatment and law enforcement have helped their states reduce crime numbers.
Tucker said the bill created a situation for “cheap politics, but expensive policy” in discussing crime.
Gilmore said he has heard from crime victims and others around the state about the need to do something on the issue, noting the current path is unsustainable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.