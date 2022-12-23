JONESBORO — U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., honored Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks and two other Arkansas law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022.
In a presentation on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Boozman and Cotton paid tribute to the three officers.
Parks, 38, died on July 17 in North Little Rock after suffering a heart attack on his first day of training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. He was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 weeks long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.
“While continuing his training his life was tragically cut short,” Boozman said. “... He will live in the heart of the community.”
He noted that Parks joined the Jonesboro Police Department at the age of 38 because he wanted to make a difference in his hometown.
Boozman and Cotton noted that Parks’ family suffered the loss of their husband, father and son.
The senators also honored Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office who died Saturday following a traffic accident while he was providing a motorcycle escort for Wreaths Across America to Fayetteville National Cemetery in an event to honor fallen veterans.
Boozman and Cotton also honored Sgt. Donald Scoby of the Stuttgart Police Department who was killed in the line of duty by a suspect he was pursuing on Dec. 15.
According to the Stuttgart police’s website, the subject barricaded himself in a home. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with responding SWAT officers. Another officer was wounded during the shootout.
A veteran, Scoby had served with the Stuttgart Police Department for four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.