PARAGOULD — Residents from nursing home facilities throughout Northeast Arkansas gathered at the Paragould Community Center on Thursday for the Arkansas Health Care Association’s District 5 Senior Olympics.
District 5 includes Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Lawrence, Lee, Mississipi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph and St. Francis counties.
The Arkansas Health Care Association hosted the event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants competed in several events in the morning, including horseshoe throw, beanbag toss and a disc throw.
Following a lunch, there was also a dance contest and wheelchair races.
This year’s theme was “Hollywood,” and facilities also competed for most-spirited, as they led cheers for their competitors, and best banner.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Health Care Association, the organization’s purpose is to improve the quality of and access to long-term care in Arkansas.
“The Arkansas Health Care Association holds events like the Senior Olympics to foster sportsmanship and friendly competition,” the release stated.
