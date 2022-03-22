LITTLE ROCK / POCAHONTAS — As seniors look for ways to remain active, the Arkansas Senior Olympics have gained in popularity over the years with a variety of sports for everyone.
According to the Arkansas Senior Olympics website, the mission of the games is to promote fitness, good health and education through competitive athletics designed for adults 40 years of age and older, to establish a statewide network of senior games, alternative sports competition and clinics at the local and state level and to recognize outstanding older athletic performance and maintain records achieved by senior Arkansas Competitors.
Cari King of Pocahontas is a participant in the senior games.
“Our nation is being engulfed by a silver wave of senior citizens and our state is no exception,” King said. “Some visionaries back in the eighties saw this tsunami approaching and thought that riding the wave would be more fun than being swamped by it. They founded the Arkansas Senior Olympics.”
“This is Arkansas and many people come for fun and friends, while the more serious among us try out for Nationals every other year,” she said, noting that the fastest growing sport in her opinion was pickleball.
“It is a combination of ping pong, tennis and badminton. Pickleball can be as leisurely or intense as the participants wish,” she said. “Usually held indoors, players use oversized ping pong paddles to bat a wiffle ball over a low net.”
Pickleball is just one sport held at the event. There are a wide range of events including: archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, cornhole, cycling, golf, 5k power walk, 5k race walk, 5k/10k road race, racquetball, shuffleboard, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, weightlifting and more.
Greg Eberdt, executive director of the Arkansas Senior Olympics, said that he is still working on an exact locations for this year’s events, but that he is looking at maybe Jonesboro or Bentonville, noting that they had 260 people in attendance at Conway last year.
The Arkansas Senior Olympics events are held once a year, usually in September or October, and this year will be a qualifying year for the National Senior Olympics.
Although every other year is usually the qualifying year, Eberdt said that due to COVID-19, the 2021 games had been postponed to 2022 and so there were qualifiers in 2021 for Nationals to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. this May.
In addition, the normally scheduled 2023 National will be held next year in Pittsburgh.
“This year is the qualifying year for the 2023 Nationals,” he said.
To qualify for the Nationals competitors have to be at least 50 years of age, however they only have to be 40 years old to compete at the state level.
“We call the younger ones ‘the kids’ group,” he laughed, “but the kids have fun too.”
Eberdt said that the competition is divided into age groups with 5-year age divisions; 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, etc.; noting that in almost all sports, the top four in each age group go to Nationals and that participants have to be 50 years of age by Dec. 31 of this year to qualify for next year.
“There are so many inspiring people that come to the event” he said. “Some are beginners and some are experienced, but everyone has fun and loves the social aspect of the games.”
He recalled one of his favorites was a 62-year-old woman who won gold at Nationals after she decided she she wanted to try to pole vault for the first time in her life.
The cost to participate in the events is generally $50 for the first four events and $5 for each additional events, he said, noting that participants can do any combination of events that they would like to try.
Being the only full-time employee, Eberdt said that they really need volunteers this year.
“We always need more volunteers, but we always have a really good turn out and a lot of the time participants and their families will volunteer between events, as well,” he added.
For more details about the Arkansas Senior Olympics or how to volunteer, visit their website at www.arseniorolympics.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.