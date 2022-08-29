JONESBORO — A federal judge has ordered former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to appear in court Sept. 23 for his sentencing for wire fraud.
JONESBORO — A federal judge has ordered former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to appear in court Sept. 23 for his sentencing for wire fraud.
The date was set last week.
Holliday, 34, pleaded guilty in February to one count of wire fraud. As part of a plea agreement, 10 other wire fraud charges were dropped.
Holliday faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He must also pay back almost $1.6 million he stole from the county. He will be under federal supervision until restitution is paid.
The one count he pleaded to was the first fraudulent bank transfer of $101,782.97 on January 29, 2020.
According to the plea document, Holliday embezzled $1,579,057.03 from his office that was designated as state and payroll taxes, along with money designated for employee retirement benefits.
Centennial Bank, which managed the account, alerted other county officials to the suspicious activity.
According to the plea document, Holliday told investigators he took the money to fund two private businesses, Holliday Development and Management LLC and Total Healthcare LLC, which operated restaurants and coffee shops.
“Holliday told investigators he planned to pay the money back, but once COVID hit, his businesses were mostly closed, and he could not replace the money,” according to the document. “He said he knew it would be noticed, but that he had planned to have repaid it by then and to admit taking it.”
Last November, Holliday was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to unrelated theft charges.
Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time. He also pleaded guilty to forging a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and the building and contents were ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy.
Holliday is serving his state time in Cummins. According to information on the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ website, Holliday could be released on parole by September, 2023.
