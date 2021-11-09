JONESBORO — A lawsuit claiming the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act is being resolved, according to a docket entry Tuesday by Circuit Judge Richard Lusby.
“Upon being advised by counsel for the parties that an outline for an agreed order has been reached, the court continues the hearing scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021,” Lusby wrote.
Amanda Escue, a former member of the board, brought the complaint on Oct. 27.
She said a board committee violated the law by meeting without giving proper public notice.
A library display in June celebrating Gay Pride Month prompted several parents to object to the content of some books in the exhibit. Several books in the library’s children’s section contained nudity, sexual conduct and graphic images of various sexual acts, they said.
In August, the board voted 3-2 against a motion to move some of the publications in question.
Escue, who served on the board from April until her resignation on Sept. 13, said she later learned that a “Sensitive Content Subcommittee” met on Oct. 6 without giving public notice. She was in attendance at the meeting.
Though the committee didn’t reach a consensus on what actions should be taken, according to the complaint, Library Director David Eckert later announced that several books would be moved from the children’s section to the parents/teachers section.
In response to the lawsuit, Donn Mixon, a volunteer attorney for the library board, admitted the library failed to give adequate public notice of a recent subcommittee meeting, but said it was inadvertent.
Mixon’s response also said the library board “has no objection to an order of this court requiring defendant to comply with the requirements of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Its failure to give notice to the news media two hours ahead of the subcommittee meeting was inadvertent and inconsequential.”
