JONESBORO — A federal labor lawsuit against the City of Jonesboro appears to be nearing a settlement.
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker signed off Wednesday on a joint motion to delay moving forward toward an Aug. 7 trial pending approval of a class settlement and notification of more than 200 current or former employees.
The lawsuit was filed June 10, 2022, on behalf of Laura Trullinger, who had been working as a 911 dispatcher, “and on behalf of all other hourly-paid employees employed by Defendant at any time within a three-year period preceding the filing of this Complaint.”
The lawsuit accused the city of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the Arkansas Minimum Wage Act.
In Trullinger’s case, she was to be paid additional salary, called a “shift differential,” for working certain less desirable shifts.
If employees were not paid the overtime rate of one and one half times their hourly salary, workers were to be given paid compensatory time off.
According to the lawsuit, the city failed to account for the shift differential when paying overtime financially or as comp time.
Details of the proposed settlement haven’t been disclosed and the judge has not formally approved it.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said Thursday the case is being handled by a lawyer for the Arkansas Municipal League, which provides civil litigation services for Jonesboro and hundreds of other cities across the state. The city pays annual fees to the municipal league as risk insurance.
Duncan said she hasn’t been briefed on details of the proposed settlement. If the municipal league pays the cost of ending the lawsuit, there will be no need for Jonesboro City Council approval. However, she said it’s her understanding that any settlement would involve only a small amount of money.
The original lawsuit did not specify an amount Trullinger or the other employees affected were believed to be due in compensation.
