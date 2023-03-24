JONESBORO — A man who said a Jonesboro police officer wrongly sicced a dog on him has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit for $50,000, an attorney who represented the city and officer confirmed Thursday.
The city will be responsible for $5,000, Jenna Adams, an attorney defending officer Heath Loggains on behalf of the city, told The Sun. Adams is employed by the Arkansas Municipal League, an organization that advocates for and provides risk management litigation services for cities.
She said the municipal league will cover the remainder of the settlement costs.
“And all of that was in exchange for dismissing the case and no admission of liability on the part of the defendants,” Adams said.
Adams told city council members in January that Arthur Bryant, the plaintiff in the case, had sought $150,000. She recommended, and the council authorized, a $25,000 “offer of judgment, plus reasonable attorney fees.”
The two sides reached this agreement during a settlement conference on March 13, according to a court document.
Bryant’s medical expenses resulting from the dog bites totaled about $1,900, Adams said.
According to the federal civil rights lawsuit, Bryant was a resident of the Links Apartments on May 29, 2020, when police were chasing a suspect on foot following a traffic stop. The suspect, Dominic Claybrooks, was later charged with drug possession and other offenses.
While officers were chasing Claybrooks, Bryant was standing outside his apartment, smoking a cigarette, with his hands visible under a streetlight, according to Bryant’s complaint. Thinking Bryant was the suspect, Loggains ordered Cash, his service dog, to attack.
Bryant’s attorney, Scott Palmer of Dallas, said Loggains never apologized to Bryant for the mistaken attack.
However, in an incident report on the dog bite, the lawsuit said Loggains acknowledged his mistake.
“The male victim (Bryant) was standing on the sidewalk and I thought it was the subject we were chasing,” Loggains wrote. “As Kg Cash hit the victim I observed a dark shadow running on the opposite side of victim #1. I attempted to call Kg Cash off but he was already in midair.”
Bryant’s complaint alleges that Loggains allowed the dog to bite Bryant for 10 seconds before releasing him. Afterward, police put Bryant in handcuffs, according to the lawsuit.
Bryant’s lawsuit initially sought financial compensation, including punitive damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, permanent physical disfigurement, emotional distress, torment and mental anguish, lost wages and medical expenses.
This was the third lawsuit in which Loggains was named as a defendant in his capacity as a Jonesboro police officer.
In June 2021, Loggains reached a confidential settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Chris Finley, father of Christopher Grant Finley.
That lawsuit claimed Loggains used excessive force when he fired multiple gunshots inside Chris Finley’s home on Walnut Street on April 14, 2015. That lawsuit was filed in May 2018.
Prior to that, Loggains was among police defendants who were named in a lawsuit filed by Thurstle Mullen of Cordova, Tenn.
Mullen, who represented himself in that lawsuit, claimed he was the victim of an unprovoked attack at a local nightclub and fought back.
Despite being the victim, Mullen said Loggains and fellow officer Daniel Gifford used excessive force to detain him.
That case was dismissed on a joint motion by Mullen and the city’s attorneys on June 9, 2017. The court document didn’t indicate whether there had been a financial settlement.
