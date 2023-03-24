JONESBORO — A man who said a Jonesboro police officer wrongly sicced a dog on him has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit for $50,000, an attorney who represented the city and officer confirmed Thursday.

The city will be responsible for $5,000, Jenna Adams, an attorney defending officer Heath Loggains on behalf of the city, told The Sun. Adams is employed by the Arkansas Municipal League, an organization that advocates for and provides risk management litigation services for cities.

