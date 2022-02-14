JONESBORO — Several local schools from Northeast Arkansas have received more the more then $31,000 in Arkansas Economic Development Commission grants.
The AEDC Division of Rural Services announced in a press release on Monday that it has awarded a total $502,838.41 in grants to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs.
Of the 183 schools, school districts and conservation districts awarded grants in Arkansas, several local schools received more than six percent of the funds. Two schools in Craighead received a total of $7,358.01 and several more schools in five of the surrounding counties received an additional $23,685.53.
All Arkansas schools are eligible to participate in the AEDC program.
The funding has helped schools create and maintain archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs like Westside Consolidated School District’s trap team, which received $4,358.01 in funding to purchase Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) materials.
Ryan Tolbert, trap coach and security officer at WHS, said on Monday that to his understanding these grants are funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the AEDC through the collection fines for hunting and fishing violations and only the money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used for the grants awarded for that county.
Tolbert said that he believed Westside was one of only two schools in Craighead to apply for the Arkansas Game and Fish Wildlife Conservation Education Grant Program this year and that the funds are divided up according to the projects and number of schools.
AGFC Director Austin Booth said in the press release, “Contrary to what some Arkansans may think, the AGFC never sees a single penny from citations our officers write. Instead, that money is invested in the children of that county to help instill that love of the outdoors that makes Arkansans unique.”
Tolbert said, “We will use the grant money to purchase AYSSP materials such as ammo shells, clay targets and general supplies, which helps to to keep the costs lower for families.”
“We teach them how to shoot and promote safe marksmanship,” he said, noting that WHS has won the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports State Championship the last two years that the championship was held, which was 2019 and 2021 because the competition was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Several schools throughout Arkansas received funds for these type of programs including:
Craighead
Westside Consolidated School District received $4,358.01 in funding to purchase Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program AYSSP materials.
Greene
Greene County Tech School District received $3,622.60 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Jackson
Newport Special School District received $1,978,79 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Lawrence
Hoxie High School received $2,093.07 in funding for Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program (ANASP) materials.
Walnut Ridge High School received $2,093.05 in funding to purchase ammo for AYSSP.
Sloan-Hendrix School District received $2,093.05 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Mississippi
Manila High School received $3,000 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Armorel High School received $4,524.71 in funding to purchase AYSSP materials.
Poinsett
Tyronza Elementary School received $3,389 in funding to purchase ANASP materials including 3D targets.
Some schools throughout the state have used the money to improve wildlife education, as well, by purchasing educational materials, materials for the creation of indoor and outdoor habitats, lab supplies, and field trips to AGFC nature and education centers, including:
Craighead
Nettleton Public Schools received $3,000 in funding to purchase items for a pollinator garden.
Jackson
Newport Special School District received $891.26 for a field trip to the nature center and Joe Hogan Hatchery. They are using funds for fees and fuel.
Conservation districts may also use the funding to help promote wildlife conservation awareness in the communities by hosting environmental education days and fishing derbies.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said in the press release that he feels Arkansans are fortunate to live in a state with abundant wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities.
“There is so much we can learn just by getting out and experiencing the wonders found in nature all around us’” Preston said, “These grants not only help broaden minds and economic development, but they also provide opportunities for volunteerism and community involvement, all of which make us a more attractive state for business and pleasure.”
AGFC Chief of Education Tabbi Kinion said, that the AGFC was happy to partner with Rural Services on this program.
“Thousands of Arkansas students will be outdoors or having hands-on experiences in nature centers, learning and perfecting skills,” Kinion said, “These grants offer the opportunity to learn about wildlife habitat and conservation as part of the Arkansas school experience.”
He also noted that outdoor education plays a vital role in understanding the need for conservation and participation in the outdoors.
For more information and a complete list of award recipients and program narratives, visit https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/grant-recipients.
