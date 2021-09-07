JONESBORO — Due to the pandemic, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has struggled to find volunteers, said Jordan Griffin, development officer for the agency.
“When the pandemic hit, we had to go to a temporary agency to find volunteers,” she said.
“We finally shifted back to find volunteers, but it was a slow start,” she said.
Griffin said strategies included email blasts, press releases and trying to get groups to come out and help pack boxes, she said.
Thankfully, Griffin said, in the last few weeks, there has been an increase in volunteers.
Because of the temporary staff the Food Bank hired, there was not a lack of food that needed to be distributed to agencies.
“We need about 30 to volunteer each week,” she said.
There are 12 counties that the Food Bank of Northeast of Arkansas serves, Griffin said, which include Randolph, Clay, Greene, Lawrence, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Woodruff, Crittenden and St. Francis.
The Food Bank is not the only organization struggling to find volunteers. Helping Neighbors Food Pantry is also having trouble.
Liz Ivener, coordinator for the organization, said her organization has lost more than half of its volunteers.
“Right now we are trying to recruit volunteers,” she said.
Ivener said part of the recruitment efforts will be held today at Arkansas State University’s Volunteer Fair.
Ivener said they are in need of some younger volunteers.
“They are healthier and can run these carts up and down these ramps easier than some people,” she said.
One thing that has helped the pantry survive is the generosity of the community.
“There were several people who just donated their entire stimulus checks,” Ivener said.
For a time she said the number of those who needed assistance dwindled as pandemic benefits increased.
“Now that those are decreasing and being eliminated, we are seeing an increase in those needing assistance,” she said.
“We served 80 new clients,” she said.
Ivener said one way she was able to entice volunteers to help was to give them keys to pack boxes when there was no one around.
“Before we had the vaccinations available, people were afraid to be around other people. So we just gave them a key and let them come in and pack boxes at night,” she said.
As the new variant has struck the area, Ivener said the pantry has stayed with the car line method of food distribution.
“We would have had to go back to curbside service anyway,” she said. “It’s easier anyway. A lot of our clients are older and it’s just harder for them to make it up and down the ramp.”
Food pantries are not the only places suffering.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is in short of volunteers also.
Executive Director Hillary Starnes said it first started with an employee shortage.
“We reached out to our volunteers to fill that need,” she said. “We were not having luck with those either.”
Starnes said they need people to clean cages on the weekends, and to help socialize dogs.
“We are about two people short on the weekends,” she said.
Starnes said she could always use volunteers because that would enable the crew to be able to complete certain projects at the NEA Humane Society.
“We limited it to two volunteers per day when COVID-19 hit,” she said.
For those who are interested in helping, Starnes said they can email the office@neahs.org.
“We will then look to see what we have open for volunteers and then get them scheduled then,” she said.
