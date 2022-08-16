It will be a busy ballot this fall as voters in Jackson County will decide four mayor’s races, along with several city council races.
The non-partisan municipal filing period ended Aug. 10 for several Jackson County towns, while there was a municipal filing period in February for cities with party primaries.
The results of both processes have netted several municipal races for Jackson Count voters.
Voters in Beedeville, Grubbs, Newport and Swifton will select mayors in the fall.
Incumbent mayor Dale Gardner will face challenger Wyant Beede for the Beedeville mayor’s race, while Candace Wood and Jalen Ivy will face off for the mayor’s office in Grubbs.
Incumbent Newport Mayor Republican David Stewart is being challenged by Democrat Gene Autry Morris Jr. and independent Derrick S. Ratliffe for a four-year term.
Also, there is a three-person race for Swifton mayor between Republican Steven Tinsley and independents Noel Adams and Charles E. Dukes.
Other contested municipal races in the fall include:
Beedeville City Council
P1 – Samantha Shrum Schorg and Danny Breckenridge
Grubbs City Council
P1 – Kimberlee D. Thomas and Carla Hubbard
P2 – John Clay London and Julie Ivy
P3 – Phil Hopkins and Chuck Hockada
P4 – Gloria June Lloyd and Jimmy Phillips Sr.
Newport City Council
W1P1 – Kesa Holman (R) and Regina Lake (D)
W2P2 – Michael W. Allen Jr. (R) and Sharon Pruitt (I)
Swifton City Council
P1 – Chris Morgan (R) and Anneata Drost (I)
P2 – Joey Seibert (R) and Jerod Holland (I)
P4 – Craig Crider (R) and Keith Sloan (I)
Unopposed candidates
The following candidates are running unopposed:
Beedeville
Recorder-treasurer – Polly Adams (I)
Council, P2 – Shayna Van Der Berg (I)
P3 – Tonya Michelle Stevens (I)
P5 – Robert “Dean” Adams (I)
Campbell Station
Council, P1 – Brandon Coe (I)
Diaz
Mayor – Perry Stegall (R)
Council, W1P1 – Angie McGee (R)
W1P2 – Rickey J. Clark (I)
W3P2 – Billy Max Warren (R)
Grubbs
Council, P5 – Michael Lewellyn (I)
Newport
City clerk – Deborah K. Hembrey (I)
Council, W1P2 – Leroy Mansko Jr. (I)
W3-1 – Marcus Simpson (R)
Swifton
Council, P3 – Rodney Gilmore (I)
Tuckerman
City clerk – Vickie Hartsell Adams (R)
Council, W1P1 – Benny Malone (R)
W3P2 – Marcus Hembrey (R)
Tupelo
Council, P2 – Sandra Runyon (I)
Weldon
Mayor – Scotty Tooley (I)
City Clerk – Beverly J. Tooley (I)
Council, P1 – Nathan Kent (I)
P4 – Michael Pridmore (I).
