JONESBORO — City Water and Light sewer customers will pay a couple more dollars per month, beginning next year, to help pay for millions in infrastructure improvements.
The CWL Board of Directors approved the plan on Tuesday.
Jake Rice III, CWL general manager, said the utility is working to stay ahead of environmental issues.
“We’ve spent roughly $81 million over the past decade or so,” Rice said. “We’ve got about $39 million left to spend to get finished with these projects. The good news is our spend is significantly less than some of these other cities are spending, but our current rates will not allow us to keep investing in our sewer system, so we need to remain proactive, diligent there.”
By making the improvements ahead of regulatory orders, Rice said ratepayers will save money in the long run.
He noted that Fort Smith has been under a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency in which the city has to perform more than $500 million in system upgrades in a relatively short period of time. He said some other cities are also under the gun for required upgrades to prevent pollution.
Because Jonesboro is not under regulatory enforcement orders, Rice said improvements can be made over a longer period and at a fraction of the costs an administrative order would bring.
Under the two-step plan, the average residential customer who uses around 5,000 gallons of water per month will pay just under $2 more than they currently pay, effective Jan. 1. The second step, effective Jan. 1, 2025, would increase the monthly bill by about $2.20 per month.
The adjustments will generate roughly $1 million in added revenue in the first year and an additional $1.1 million in 2025.
Since 2007, CWL also increases water and sewer rates each year, based on the federal government’s Consumer Price Index. The rate increase approved Tuesday will be on top of the CPI adjustment, for sewer service, only.
Terri Duckworth, CWL’s internal auditor, provided statistics compiled by the American Water Works Association, that showed that CWL’s rates were only 47 percent of the national average for water systems the size of Jonesboro’s.
For example, the average monthly bill for 3,740 gallons of treated wastewater was $37.40 nationally in 2022, compared to $14.87 in Jonesboro. That increased to $16.71 this year.
Commercial and industrial rates are also less than half the national average.
Among work already completed or underway are expansion of wastewater collection systems in the northeastern corner of the city and downtown area, upgrades to the east wastewater plant a new treatment plant on the west side of town and manhole and sewer line rehabilitation.
Also, the Ridgecrest Street lift station has been replaced to increase the wet weather capacity in the area, which includes Southwest Drive. Now, construction is underway on a 2,300-foot extension of the lift station’s force main.
New sewer main lines are also planned for the Kitchen Street and Gee Street areas.
