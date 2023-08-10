JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $75,000 bond after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him was two counts of second-degree sexual assault Wednesday.
Daniel Dominguez, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls at a residence in Jonesboro on June 15.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Christopher Pigg, the girls were staying with a female at Dominguez’s residence and were sleeping in the bed with her when Dominguez got into the bed and began grinding against one girl and groping the second girl.
The girls got out of bed and went into the living room, the affidavit states. Dominguez came into the living room and sat on the couch with one of the victims and put his hand under her shirt and began touching her chest, the victim told the detective.
Dominguez then went to a bathroom and apologized to the victims for making them uncomfortable.
Dominguez came to the Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday to speak to Pigg about the incident, and then requested an attorney.
Dominguez was then arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
His next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jeremy Murphy, 35, of Jonesboro, with three counts of second-degree forgery; released on his own recognizance.
Kenneth Anderson, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); ordered held until hearing before a circuit judge.
Gina Grice, 24, of Earle, with second-degree domestic battery, obstructing governmental operations and possession of marijuana; $30,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Walter Franklin, 34, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and interference with an emergency communications device; $15,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Jordan Marshall, 42, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening; $75,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
James Lee Watkins, 64, of Memphis, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 temporary bond.
Kassandra Felix; 43, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits; $7,500 bond.
Amber Fox, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and theft of $1,000 or less; $50,000 bond.
Felicia Perdue, 32, of Walnut Ridge, with felony FTA; $7,000 bond.
Carmon Freeman, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $1,500 bond.
Trinity Grass, 23, of Paragould, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.