JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set bond at $35,000 for a 90-year-old convicted sex offender on Wednesday.

Norman Herbert May, who is listed as homeless, is a Level 2 (moderate risk) sex offender. He told police on June 27 that he was moving to Topeka, Kan. On Sept. 28 officer Ernest Ward was contacted and told that May had been at the Checkers restaurant on South Caraway every day before 8 a.m., according to Ward’s probable cause affidavit.