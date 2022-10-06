JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set bond at $35,000 for a 90-year-old convicted sex offender on Wednesday.
Norman Herbert May, who is listed as homeless, is a Level 2 (moderate risk) sex offender. He told police on June 27 that he was moving to Topeka, Kan. On Sept. 28 officer Ernest Ward was contacted and told that May had been at the Checkers restaurant on South Caraway every day before 8 a.m., according to Ward’s probable cause affidavit.
May is required to register within five days of moving into a different jurisdiction and failed to do it, Ward wrote.
Boling found probable cause to charge May with failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements.
May’s next court date is Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Tamara Seals, 32, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a credit or debit card; $1,500 bond.
Jeffery Vaulner, 42, of Jonesboro, with providing prohibited articles into jail; Vaulner will begin serving a sentence in the Arkansas Community Corrections Unit.
