JONESBORO — Tony Joe Stevens has been ducking the criminal justice systems for more than a year now.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler set Stevens’ bond at $75,000, citing Stevens’ being charged several times for failing to register as a sex offender.
The landlord of the property where Stevens was arrested on Sunday asked Fowler to criminally ban Stevens from the address. Fowler said he didn’t have the authority to do so.
He was also charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katherine Calaway filed a motion to revoke Stevens’ probation and send him to prison.
Stevens has failed to register as required by law several times since his conviction in 2017.
On Aug. 1, 2017, Stevens pleaded guilty to sexually grooming of a child and sexual indecency with a child. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison with five years suspended.
The victim in the case was a 9-year-old female who said Stevens showed her pornographic cartoon videos at a hotel room where they were staying.
The victim told Jonesboro police and investigators with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division that the videos were of characters from Scooby Doo and Mulan having sex. She also described a cartoon of an alien and a girl having sex.
She said while watching the videos Stevens was rubbing his “bad spot.” She later identified it as his penis.
In that case, Stevens also pleaded guilty to possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
On Nov. 23, 2021, he received a three-year suspended sentence for failing to register by Judge Cindy Thyer. A petition by prosecutors to revoke probation or suspended sentence was dismissed.
On Dec. 21, 2021, after a negotiated guilty plea for failure to register as a sex offender, Stevens was given 30 months suspended sentence.
In May 2016, Stevens was charged with possession of meth or cocaine.
In March 2014, he pleaded guilty to second-degree battery. He received four years of probation.
