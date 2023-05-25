JONESBORO — A convicted sex offender rated as a moderate risk to reoffend has been living on the streets and even spent some nights in a local hospital’s waiting areas in recent months, according to a court document.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Wednesday to charge Michael E. Merritt, 60, with violating sex offender reporting requirements.
She set bond at $25,000 and ordered him to appear June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
State law requires any registered sex offender to report any changes in residence in person to the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction at the time of the change.
Detective Ernest Ward said in a probable cause affidavit that his last registered address was on Oak Avenue in December. Ward said he made several attempts to find Merritt at the residence he listed “but could not make contact with anyone to confirm his residency at that location.”
A JPD officer found Merritt sleeping on a bench in front of a fast food restaurant on South Caraway Road at 3:30 Wednesday morning, Ward said.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Calvin Carter, 56, of Jonesboro, with felony theft.
His bond was set at $7,500.
A local auto parts store reported that Carter wrote a check for $4,028.59 to purchase a vehicle transmission on April 25.
Soon, the business was notified that Carter had placed a stop order on the check.
Further investigation revealed that Carter had placed a stop order on an entire book of checks a week earlier, claiming the checks, including the one for the transmission, had been stolen. A store representative identified Carter from a photo lineup.
