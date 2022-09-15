JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge a convicted sex offender Wednesday with failure to register – comply with reporting requirements.
Judge Scott Ellington charged Travis Blunt, 39, with the offense.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge a convicted sex offender Wednesday with failure to register – comply with reporting requirements.
Judge Scott Ellington charged Travis Blunt, 39, with the offense.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Ptl. Ronnie Crain briefly detained Blunt and then released him at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Madison Avenue and West Center Street. A database search later showed Blunt to delinquent in reporting and his home was listed as Forrest City.
Crain returned to the area at 10 p.m. Tuesday and found Blunt walking near Main and Woodrow streets and placed him in custody.
Blunt was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in March 2003. Since then Blunt has been arrested 11 times in Jonesboro. He has not made any attempts to register as a sex offender with the Jonesboro police, the affidavit states.
Ellington set Blunt’s bond at $100,000. His next court date is Oct. 25.
In other cases, Ellington found probable cause to charge:
Allexus Destiny Russell, 26, of Marked Tree, with two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of theft of less than $1,000; $2,500 bond.
Vontavion Hardy, 24, of Hughes, with residential burglary and theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Liberty Thomas, 19, of Bono, with residential burglary and theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Jonathan Kriske, 41, of Paragould, with breaking or entering a structure; $15,000 bond.
Keon Williams, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear, felony of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and improper display of tags; $25,000 bond.
Carlos Brown, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond due to proof of incarceration at the time of trial.
Christopher Dougan, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
David Richards, 36, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and violation of a no-contact order; $15,000 bond and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Christopher Greenwood, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $105,000 bond.
Denise Strickland, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft of a debit/credit card and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; $5,000 bond.
Kendrien Brown, 37, of Helena-West Helena, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $25,000 bond.
Lorri Friar, 30, of Bay, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.