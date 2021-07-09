JONESBORO — A Joiner man who failed to register as a sex offender was given a $100,000 bond on Friday by District Judge David Boling.
Boling set the bond for Antonio Robinson, 47. A police officer in court said it was the second violation for Robinson. Boling noted that when setting the bond.
In another case, a Jonesboro man and a Paragould woman were arrested at about 1 a.m. Friday and Boling found probable cause to charge both suspects.
Kevin Williams, 36, of 1241 S. Main St. in Jonesboro, and Kyli Woods, 32, of 636 N. Sixth St. in Paragould, are charged with possession of almost 100 grams of meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Williams’ bond at $50,000 cash-only and Woods’ bond at $30,000.
Boling found probable cause to charge and set bail for the following:
Jacob Penley, 25, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and driving without lights; $3,500 bond.
Zachery Lesley, 34, homeless, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Terrell Howard, 36, of Jonesboro, second-degree domestic battery; $20,000 bond.
Shawn Sanders, 31, of Jonesboro, first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery; $20,000 bond.
Guy Moreno, 25, of Jonesboro, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $7,000 bond.
Wesley Hawkins, 40, of Caraway, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Spencer Smith, 38, of Jonesboro, delivery of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and distribution near certain facilities; $25,000 bond.
Jose Cruz, 35, of Jonesboro, arson; $100,000 bond.
Roger Young, 36, of Smithville; aggravated assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond.
Vanessa Hammett, 35, of Trumann, forgery and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.