JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Missouri man with failure to register/comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender.
James Lee Alderson, 36, of West Plains, is a Level 3 high risk sex offender.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to an address in the 700 block of East Philadelphia Road and found out that Alderson was no longer living there. In March the property owner told officers Alderson had moved out and didn’t leave a forwarding address.
On May 8, Alderson was arrested by U.S. marshals in West Plains. He was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday.
Halsey set his bond at $25,000. Alderson’s next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Adam Peoples, 36, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; released on his own recognizance.
Christopher Bondon, 24, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations; $7,500 bond.
Rodrick Jennings, 20, of Clarksdale, Miss., with aggravated assault; $15,000 bond
Mickey Vanhorn, 29, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, third-degree assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 total bond and a no-contact order issued.
Dakota Lee Burns, 24, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,000 bond.
Chad Costner, 34, of Harrisburg, with theft of a postal package; $5,000 bond.
