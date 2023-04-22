JONESBORO — A Caraway man was given a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause Friday to charge him with failing to register as a sex offender.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey set a court date of Aug. 18 for John Naylor, 51. She also required him to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Kristy Ann Fields, 41, of Monette, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Stuart Morton, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Briana Raymond, 31, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Zachary Smith, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $100,000 bond.
