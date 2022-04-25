JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
He set Tony Joe Stevens’ bond at $7,500.
Later during the court session it was discovered the Jonesboro man, who’s a convicted sex offender, had an additional charge added by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jonesboro police, for failure to register as a sex offender.
Boling then added a temporary bond of $75,000 for Stevens.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Ryan Robertson, 32, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications; $36,000 total bail.
Skye Burns, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and no drivers license; $3,500 bond.
Gregory Johnson, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Ayden Vojta, 18, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering, theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor theft; $1,000 bond.
Michael Williams, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony probation violation and endangering the welfare of a minor; $12,500 total bond.
Jeff Vaulner, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $50,000 bond.
Eric Wilson, 34, of Bono, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Crystal Jones, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Ginger Less Puckett, 54, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia;$1,500 bond.
Tasia Tyler, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence; $7,500 bond.
Tammy Ryan, 43, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
James Coleman, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Jammey Dorton, 49, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Christopher Holbrook, 44, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Stuart Morton, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $12,000 total bond.
Matthew Perry, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Benny Riley, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Chavez Sifuentes, 21, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on his own recognizance after Matthew Perry told Boling all the drugs in the vehicle were his.
Johnny Turner, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Derrick Washington, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Keon Williams, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony first-degree criminal mischief, theft of $5,000 or less and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; $12,500 total bond.
Brandon Wilson, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanors possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, fleeing and careless or prohibited driving; $11,000 total bond.
Kenneth Chaney, 27, of Mena, with felony fleeing, theft of property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, fictitious tags and no drivers license; $50,000 bond.
Justin Cauley, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $1,500 bond.
