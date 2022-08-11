WEST MEMPHIS — From Monday through Wednesday, a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional team of law enforcement agents conducted a Sex Offender Compliance Operation in Crittenden County, according to a news release from the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney’s office.
Agents with the Department of Community Correction’s Sex Offender Services Unit led the Operation, which consisted of agents from nearly a dozen agencies. Those that participated include:
Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Second Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Arkansas Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit.
Arkansas Department of Corrections, Division of Community Correction
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.
Human Trafficking Training Center.
Marion Police Department.
National Child Protection Task Force.
West Memphis Police Department, including the West Memphis Violent Crimes Suppression Unit.
On Monday, teams from the participating agencies began conducting early morning consent searches at each registered sex offenders’ residence. The visits to the registered sex offenders’ homes ensured proper verification as required by Arkansas state law and enhanced community safety endeavors.
Targets included 214 registered sex offenders in Crittenden County with an emphasis on moderate to high-risk sex offenders. During the operation, agents conducted digital on-scene forensic triages of over 35 computers, cellular phones, digital storage data devices and tablets.
Additionally, agents confiscated at least 10 cellular devices, five computers and six USB storage devices and executed multiple search warrants for unregistered social media accounts.
Agents arrested 14 people during the operation.
Those arrested were charged with various offenses, including possession of child sexual material, firearm possession, drug possession, and failure to comply with registration requirements.
One person – a Level 3 Sex Offender – was arrested for residing within 2,000 feet of a school.
