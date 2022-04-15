JONESBORO — Two convicted sex offenders both received $75,000 bonds Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge each with failing to register with the Jonesboro police.
Travis Blunt, 38, who’s listed as homeless was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of East Oak Street, after police officers determined that he had been staying at the residence for one week, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Arkansas law requires sex offenders to register after residing for five days. Blunt, a level 3 sex offender, was also charged with living within 2,000 feet of a school or day care.
In a separate case, Michael Merritt, 59, listed as homeless, was arrested at the police station April 11 after failing to complete his registration as a level 2 sex offender, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Both men are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jerry Crump, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Caroline Gann, 59, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and misdemeanor non-payment of fine; $25,000 bond.
Connie Hampton, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Kristina Hartsook, 31, of Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Misti Martin, 49, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver; $3,500 bond.
Timika Mosley, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Fonda Swihart, 40, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Dana Staten, 62, of Chattanooga, Tenn., with second-degree forgery; recognizance bond.
Joseph Cummings, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Patrick Maxie, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $3,500 bond.
Dylan Matney, 20, of Trumann, with breaking or entering into a vehicle; $1,500 bond.
Monterrio Lenoir, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, parole violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Perry Jones, 56, of Jonesboro, with felony possession drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
Byron Dowdy, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jeremy Riley, 43, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Scott Stetzer, 59, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less; $10,000 bond.
Larry Thomas, 24, of Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $450,000 bond set by a circuit judge.
Shawn Thomas, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,000 bond.
