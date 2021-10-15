JONESBORO — Multiple law enforcement agencies nominated the same person for the Exchange Club of Jonesboro’s annual Police Officer of the Year award for one person, said Barry Forrest, chairman of the selection committee.
That one officer, Gary Shackelford, recently retired after a 27-year career, including 16 years of directing the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) unit.
All police agencies in Craighead County participate in the award program, but Forrest said he even received a nomination from the Pocahontas Police Department.
Jonesboro’s ICAC program has the technology and works with police agencies from across Northeast Arkansas.
Detective Sgt. James “Rocky” Jones said the knowledge and insight Shackelford passed on to him in Pocahontas was invaluable.
“Without hesitation, he has always been willing to assist me with these type of investigations in my jurisdiction,” Jones said in his nomination. “My success in these investigations would not have come if it wasn’t for the help, mentoring, assistance and training that Sgt. Shackelford provided me without a second thought.”
Lt. Andy Thrasher of the Arkansas State University Police Department said few people knew of Shackelford’s compassion for his fellow man.
“Countless times Sgt. Shackelford has financially helped those in need, provided money to pay bills, purchase medicine and even help parents down on their luck provide a Christmas for their children,” Thrasher wrote.
Gretchen Lackey, a former caseworker for the state Department of Human Services, recounted one particular case.
“I thought I knew his kind generous spirit; however I had been underestimating Sgt. Shackelford,” Lackey said in her nomination. “One day a case came through ICAC, Sgt. Shackelford and his team took action to protect the children that day. The report was made, an arrest was made that day, providing immediate safety for the children.
“However, this was not the end of the story. One of the children involved in the case was a young male with a terminal heart condition. Once Sgt. Shackelford learned that this young man wanted to be a cop when he grew up, Sgt. Shackelford wanted to make his dream come true. Sgt. Shackelford and his team organized the perfect day for that child.”
Forrest said Shackelford created a situation in which the boy would apprehend a bad guy (Shackelford’s son), take the suspect to court and participate in the prosecution.
Shackelford said he was overwhelmed by all the accolades.
“Man, I appreciate that; I thought I was just coming to get lunch today,” Shackelford said. “I’m thankful for this. I’m thankful for the career I had.”
