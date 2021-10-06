JONESBORO — After 16 years of running the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) unit, Sgt. Gary Shackelford is hanging up his badge.
In total, Shackelford spent 27 years with the department, starting as a reserve officer for four years before joining full time.
About 17 year ago, Shackelford said Capt. B.J. Smith approached him and asked if he was interested in joining the High-Tech Crimes Unit, “and here we are.”
Shackelford was born in California and moved to Highland when he was 13.
Shackelford received training in computer forensics from the U.S. Secret Service as part of its Electronic Crimes Task Force to prepare for the job. He estimated the cost of the training to be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.
He said he started out with an Evergreen laptop computer with equipment being upgraded as the unit received state and federal grants.
Shackelford said before the training, he was a self-trained computer programmer.
In tracking child pornographers, investigators are helped by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit organization that works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation, according to its website.
“They’ll take a snapshot and send it to officials,” Shackelford said.
He said the JPD unit works with the Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement agencies in tracking down child pornography producers and users. He gave credit to two detectives in his unit, Bill Brown and Kelsey Chism, with tracking down predators.
Shackelford said many child predators will take positions where they have easier access to their victims.
“We’ve caught volleyball, softball coaches, children’s pastors,” he said. “There are many cases where a person will marry a single mother with a small child.”
He said officers are seeing a high number of cases of child pornography in Northeast Arkansas, which he attributes to rapidly increasing capabilities with computers and cell phones.
“There are so many platforms and programs for them to hide data on phones, Shackelford said
One case Shackelford particularly remembers involved Jason Wilkins, a 45-year-old Jonesboro man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Aug. 10 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit videos or photos involving a child.
“The Wilkins case was the ultimate cat-and-mouse game,” Shackelford said. “He was working on a Ph.D. in computers. We tracked him down and brought him to justice.”
Shackelford testified in Wilkins’ trial that officers got a search warrant for Wilkins’ residence and seized computers, hard drives and other electronic devices. Sgt. Brandon King testified that Wilkins admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography since 1997.
Digital forensic investigator Ernest Ward testified that officers found more than 8,000 images and more than 300 videos of child pornography on the devices.
Another case Shackelford recalled involved a former police officer in Tennessee who was working as a maintenance man at several apartment complexes, giving him access to the children who lived there.
“He was doing really bad things and took videos,” Shackelford said.
Shackelford did “outstanding work and was instrumental in starting the ICAC unit,” Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday. “He made it into one of the top ICAC units in the state.”
As far as replacing Shackelford, Elliott said Chism just completed a four-week training program in Alabama in computer forensics.
“She can fall in behind him,” Elliott said. “The more you do it, the better you are.”
Shackelford said he’ll be available to JPD if they need his assistance, and he’s ready to testify at trials of suspects he helped arrest.
“I really want to be sure that we’re putting the bad guys in jail,” he said.
Shackelford is the father of two children who are in their 20s and is married to his wife of 31 years, Lisa.
