SHARE camp students learn options

JONESBORO — Nettleton High School senior Keona Harris said she is not really sure what career path to take when she graduates.
“What I really want to be, I don’t know, but I know I want to do something in the medical field,” Harris said.
Harris was one of eight students selected to participate in a program called the Summer Health Academy for Research Exploration (SHARE), which has helped her explore her opportunities.
The SHARE summer program originated from the New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
Thursday morning, Claude Rector, assistant professor of Clinical Laboratory Sciences at A-State, was a presenter at the SHARE camp. He covered a multitude of topics on what work consists of in clinical laboratories.
Rector told students stories about parasite infestations and how laboratory technicians test for them.
He also briefly touched on the topic of the new COVID-19 vaccines, telling students they could advocate and encourage members of the community to get the vaccine.
“(People) are not given the actual virus. They are given just a little bit of RNA, with the spike protein. The RNA is put into a fat bubble. When that fat bubble is injected, it dissolves and is then phagocytized into the blood. It doesn’t produce the whole virus. It just goes into the cells where it produces the spike proteins,” he said.
Students also learned about blood typing and the RH factor from Dr. Stacy Walls, department chair of Clinical Laboratory Sciences at A-State.
“What happens when an antibody matches up with mismatched blood?” Walls asked students.
“The cells explode and the person can go into organ failure,” she said.
After Walls’ lesson, students were given the opportunity to be tested for their blood type and also their glucose levels.
Troy Camarata, associate professor at New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, said presentations and hands-on activities like the one presented Thursday by A-State’s Clinical Laboratory Sciences department are what the program is all about.
“(SHARE) is a hybrid program that includes both professional presentations, and also hands-on activities,” he said.
Camarata said other speakers include representatives of computer sciences, engineers, pediatricians, some from the nursing school, and also medical students from the New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine. “They have also done environmental health activities,” he said.
Rajendram Rajnarayanan, PhD., assistant dean of research and publications at NYITCOM at A-State, was the founder of the program.,
Rajnarayanan said he was visiting a local grocery store one afternoon and saw all these high school students working. “They told me they wanted to make money,” he said.
He said he wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for students to pursue a career in the medical field, but still be able to earn the money they needed to earn.
“I was inspired to create this program,” he said.
In a press release, Rajnarayanan explained The SHARE program is funded by NYITCOM, through a grant from the Kays Foundation, and through sponsorship from Regions Bank. Each student receives a $2,500 stipend for participating in the program, a critical element of SHARE.
“Students often miss out on valuable educational opportunities like this because they have to work in the summer,” Rajnarayanan said. “We are extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors who are investing in these students to give them this unique opportunity.”
Sondra Cline, who runs Nettleton’s Health Technology Program and is helping host the SHARE camp at Nettleton High School, said the program has gone well. “We are in week six,” she said, “ and it has gone great. The students’ attendance has been good, and we have discovered some good mentors,” she said.
Cline said she has seen inspiration in students.
“I am seeing those sparks in some (students) on different days,” she said. “When different presenters come in, they have a different draw. Some students have even asked if they could tour different departments. They get College Days when they become seniors where they can tour college campuses. They are not just asking to tour a college campus, they are asking to see specific departments.”
Harris said she was “sparked” when she learned about devices that help patients breathe.
Harris said so far, her favorite part of SHARE camp was the day she learned about intubation.
“(Presenters) came in and we learned how to do IVs, sutures, and (also learned) how to intubate …,” she said. “This has opened up a lot of different medical jobs I didn’t know existed and I didn’t know much about.”
