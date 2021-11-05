JONESBORO — Having lived a cycle of addiction, abuse and trouble with the law for 30 years, Josh Ramsey got a wake-up call in September of 2018 when his own wife had him arrested.
“I have been arrested over 100 times and I have had numerous overdoses, but when I cried out to God from my jail cell, Jesus saved me,” Ramsey said.
That’s when he decided to dedicate his life to saving others.
Ramsey has been in seven different rehabs.
“The first six were secular and didn’t help much,” Ramsey said. “But after I turned to God and a faith-based program on my seventh and final attempt, I found my calling. Now I have to chance to save lives, rebuild families and share hope through lived experiences.”
Ramsey is the peer recovery support specialist for the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Although he works out of the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, he has dedicated his time and efforts to helping people across Northeast Arkansas, getting them into faith-based programs and rehabilitation centers such as Breaking Bonds Ministries in Jonesboro.
In mid-February, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received one of only six grants in the state to fund an opioid overdose task force. The grant allowed them hire Ramsey as a peer recovery support specialist and allowed him and their two investigators, Sheriff Jack Yancey and Chief Deputy Charlie Melton, to help on overdose cases throughout all of the 16th Judicial District.
“When someone overdoses they call me,” Ramsey said. “Many people don’t know but there is the Joshua Ashley-Pauley Act, which provides immunity to individuals and their families seeking medical assistance during a drug overdose. We can use this to our advantage to help people and get the drugs off the streets.”
Melton said Ramsey has been crucial in getting help to those who actually want and need it.
“He takes the time to go around to the different jails and tries to find people who want and need services,” Melton said. “Then he tries to get them help in anyway that he can which means that he relies heavily the cooperation of both the judges and the prosecutors. He will do his best to get conditional releases into rehabilitation programs.”
“This has been a great opportunity for us to assistant and help everyone.” Melton said. “We have had several people who have not been in trouble or in our jails but that have heard about our program and now asked for help.”
Since February, Ramsey has interviewed more than 250 candidates, 50 of those people are now in treatment.
“Many of the people that I help have never been given a chance at rehab, and most of them just need that first chance,” Ramsey said. “The chance to find help with people who understand their struggles because they too have struggled. That is why I have had such good results with Breaking Bonds Ministries. They are my go-to place now. Not just because of their high success rate of people graduating and staying clean, but because I know that it is because of their counselors and instructors understand these guys. They have all been there themselves, and I have had 100 percent success with them so far.”
Ramsey said he has six men in Breaking Bonds Ministries at the moment and all of them are doing well and he can’t wait to see them graduate and become what God has planned for them.
“If someone is on drugs, tell them don’t wait. Don’t think you can do it one more time.” Ramsey said. “The crimes won’t go away until after the drugs do. They just have to ask for help.”
The road to recovery is difficult and can take years to accomplish, but there is help, Ramsey said. If you or anyone you know wants help, you can contact him at 870-805-4544 or by email at joshlramsey72@gmail.com.
