JONESBORO — The Sharp County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ash Flat man on June 22 after an investigation showed he groomed and raped a minor, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Terry Long, 64, is also accused of grooming and raping two other minors, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said other victims are coming forward.
On Monday, probable cause was found to charge Long with rape and possession of child pornography.
He is being held in the Sharp County Detention Center on a $3 million bond.
Merchants Bank, 400 E. Highland Drive, reported to Jonesboro police Tuesday that someone used another person’s identity to cash a check. The check was for $2,969.14.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into his shed in the 100 block of Leggett Street and stole items. The value of the items taken is $700.
A 75-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone stole money from her back account from Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive. The amount stolen was $780.
Bailey’s Contractors, 2307 Congress Cove, reported Tuesday afternoon that one of its checks was forged and cashed. The check was for $4,334.95.
