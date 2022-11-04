JONESBORO — A nonprofit group tailored to help veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS professionals, also known as “Sheep Dogs,” is coming to Northeast Arkansas.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is hosting a recruitment event, which is meant to find and educate new group members and volunteers, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro VFW at 300 Airport Road in Jonesboro.
This will be SDIA’s first event in Jonesboro and it is open to the public, according to the Northeast Arkansas Sheep Dog Assistant Team Leader Jonathan Lewis.
Lewis said that the event will include national members and speakers who will explain more about the program and its benefits for it participants.
He also said that the VFW will be serving chili after the Veterans Parade, as well.
“We want to let people know that the organization is there and how it can help people and their communities,” he stated.
Being a Marion Police Officer and a Marisa Health instructor himself, Lewis understands that many veterans and first responders need something to keep their minds active, so that they don’t just sit a focus on the things that they have seen.
“We are excited to be starting a new team in Northeast Arkansas,” Lewis said on Thursday. “Our organization’s purpose is to engage, assist and empower our nation’s Sheep Dogs to get off the couch and reengage in living an active, meaningful and productive life.”
According to the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance media packet, SDIA was founded and headquartered in Rogers in 2010, as a national non-profit that provides charitable services benefiting the overall well-being of the nation’s “Sheep Dogs” (veterans and first responders) through “Get Off The Couch” programming and to engage, assist and empower the nation’s heroes through “Outdoor Adventures” (physical activity to foster camaraderie), “Warrior PATHH” training (mental wellness through peer-to-peer training to transform struggle into strength and post traumatic growth) and disaster response and continued service (volunteerism) programs by fulfilling a Sheep Dogs’ innate desire to serve again.
“Our nation’s heroes have an innate desire to serve, and their service gives meaning and purpose to their lives,” SDIA said, noting that after an injury or a shift or tour of duty ends, Sheep Dogs often lose meaning and purpose in their lives due to post-traumatic stress, injuries, depression, addiction and isolation, which plague them to the point of thinking about and/or attempting suicide.
Lewis explained how through the Get Off The Couch programming, Sheep Dogs who have suffered similar traumas and experiences gather together for camaraderie and opportunities to continue serving, which helps prevent suicides in veteran and first responder communities.
Through the different programs, members and volunteers are eligible to participate in every event at no cost, as a way to connect with the veterans and first responders, he said.
Lewis said most of the events are outdoor events such as 5k runs, fishing, hiking and sky diving. They also help with disaster relief such as the recent hurricane in Florida or other natural disasters.
He also said that they provide black-op events, which are events designed to give veterans and first responders the recognition they deserve and/or help the community such as giving out gifts to children or feeding first responders who are not able to be home at Christmas time.
Lewis said these events are not publicized because they are just a way to give back to their communities and to show appreciation.
“Our goal is to help as many people as we can,” he said. “If we can help, we will or we will put them in contact with someone who can.”
