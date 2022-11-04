JONESBORO — A nonprofit group tailored to help veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS professionals, also known as “Sheep Dogs,” is coming to Northeast Arkansas.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is hosting a recruitment event, which is meant to find and educate new group members and volunteers, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro VFW at 300 Airport Road in Jonesboro.