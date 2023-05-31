BAY — Shelia Gray, 61, of Bay, formerly of Forrest City, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home in Bay. She had been in poor health for the past two and a half years.

Mrs. Gray was born Sept. 16, 1962, in Indianapolis, Ind., and was the daughter of Johnny Benton Smith and Thelma Smith. She lived in Forrest City until moving to Bay and was a janitor for the Bay School District.