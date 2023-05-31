BAY — Shelia Gray, 61, of Bay, formerly of Forrest City, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home in Bay. She had been in poor health for the past two and a half years.
Mrs. Gray was born Sept. 16, 1962, in Indianapolis, Ind., and was the daughter of Johnny Benton Smith and Thelma Smith. She lived in Forrest City until moving to Bay and was a janitor for the Bay School District.
Mrs. Gray married Michael Gray in 1977, and he survives her along with two daughters, Rebecca Willie and husband, Buck, of Jonesboro, and Michelle Wright and husband, Frank, of Bay; one son, Michael Gray of Bay; six grandchildren, Adrianna Parker, Chassitty Parker, Kyle McEuen, Trinity McEuen, Gunnor Wright and Johnathan Wright; two brothers-in-law, Charles Gray and wife, Ronnie, and Alvah Parkinson, all of Forrest City; one sister-in-law, Tracey Gray of Siloam Springs; and one niece, Andrea Self of Forrest City.
Services for Mrs. Gray will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Thursday, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be today from 6 till 8 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
