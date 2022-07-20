JONESBORO — The illegal dumping of animals has become a major problem in Craighead County, meanwhile local shelters are having issues keeping up with the overflow of animals and are running out of room.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Executive Director Hillary S. Starnes said on Tuesday that they have been getting a lot of drop offs at the shelter and adoptions are way down with only two to three a week, even with the “Empty Out the Shelter” event going on right now.
“A lot of people got animals during COVID and now they are dropping them off at shelters because they just can’t afford to feed them anymore as high as prices are now, or because they have gone back to work and just don’t have time for the animal,” she said.
“Every shelter is struggling right now with all the strays,” Starnes added, noting that especially dogs have been an issue in all four counties they serve, which include Craighead, Greene, Lawrence and Poinsett.
Jonesboro Animal Control Supervisor Larry Rogers agreed and said that animal dumping has become a nationwide issue.
“We’re having a hard time getting animals rescued and adopted out,” Rogers said on Wednesday. “We’re to the point that we have had to start calling other shelters, even shelters in other states, but they can’t take any more right now either.”
Rogers also said that the economy has had a big role to play, as the prices have gone up so high.
He said animal control is averaging 130 to 140 dog rescues a month, many of which are from dumping.
“We are out of room. At the moment, we have 120 to 130 dogs and seven to eight cats,” he said, noting that they don’t generally do cats because there aren’t any ordinances for cats like there are for dogs, but the kittens had been dumped and needed rescuing.
Rogers said the numbers keep rising and the majority lately have been puppies and kittens, which they have had to take in.
“The last ones we picked up was a litter of eight puppies, which were dumped in a cardboard box next to a dumpster,” he said.
Starnes said the number of puppies and kittens are due to the owners not spaying or neutering their animals.
She said that many people couldn’t get their pets fixed during COVID because everyone was shut down and the shelters and vets are now so backlogged with appointments that people don’t want to bother with it.
“Please get them fixed,” Starnes said. “Don’t dump.”
Starnes also said they have been seeing where people have been picking up animals but can’t afford to feed them. So they just drop them of at the shelter, but the shelter is out of room and has a waiting list.
“When people just drop them off at our door, it throws our waiting list off even further,” she said, “which isn’t fair to the people on the list that are trying to do it correctly, because dumping is illegal.”
Rogers agreed.
“Abandoning an animal is illegal,” Rogers emphasized, noting that each animal dumped is a separate offense, so for someone who dumped eight puppies that is eight separate charges of animal cruelty.
“People are our eyes and ears,” he said. “If you see something, please take note of their license plate number and report it.”
To report animal dumping within the city go to the Jonesboro Animal Control page on the City of Jonesboro website at www.jonesboro.org/132/ Animal-Control or call them at 870-935-3920.
To report incidents within Craighead County contact the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society via their website at www.neahs.org or call them at 870-932-5185.
