JONESBORO — Marvin Day was first in line to file his candidacy for re-election as Craighead County Judge when the filing period opened at noon Tuesday.
The Republican is seeking a second four-year term.
Dozens of candidates for local office crowded the hall of the county courthouse, including Sheriff Marty Boyd, who is serving his 10th year in the position.
For the first time, though, Boyd is running as a Republican.
“This is a decision I made several months ago,” Boyd said of his party switch. “With the segment of the Democrat Party that we’ve seen leading the defund the police and that movement, I just decided that it was time for me to switch.”
Boyd said later in a news release that regardless of party affiliation, his commitment to the safety and security of the citizens of Craighead County are the same as they’ve been for his entire almost 32-year career with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
It didn’t take long for Boyd to gain an opponent.
Retired state trooper Doug Thomas also filed for sheriff as a Republican.
Boyd isn’t the only incumbent facing a primary opponent this year.
Tax Collector Wes Eddington filed for a second term, shortly after Jenny Crisler filed. Crisler served as a deputy clerk in the 1990s, according to her social media account.
Three people have also filed for the county clerk’s position. Jamey Carter, Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall all filed as Republicans for the position. Lesli Penny, who was appointed to complete the term of Kade Holliday following his arrest for embezzling county funds, isn’t eligible to run for the office.
Holliday, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud He stole almost $1.6 million during the first half of 2020, state auditors concluded. He will be sentenced at a later date. Holliday is already serving state prison time for an unrelated theft and forgery that were discovered following his initial arrest.
Among other candidates filing countywide office on the first day were David Vaughn, a sheriff’s investigator, and Andrew Stricklin, a former deputy circuit clerk.
They seek to replace Candace Edwards as circuit clerk. Edwards has not indicated whether she would seek re-election, county Republican Party chairman Chad Niell said.
County Treasurer Terry McNatt, also filed for re-election as a Republican, also switching from the Democratic Party.
