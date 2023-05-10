JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.
On Monday at about 11:15 a.m. deputies responded to a 911 call at 7932 Arkansas 351 near the Greene County line, Rolland said. They found the bodies of a husband and wife; the husband was 84 years old and the wife was 80 years old, he said.
Rolland said the sheriff’s office is awaiting the notification of a sister of one of the victims before releasing their identifications.
A family member made the initial 911 call. Rolland said the couple had lived at the residence for a long time.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsies by a state medical examiner, Rolland said.
The manner of the deaths also has not been released as of Tuesday.
He said the investigation into the murders is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.