JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

On Monday at about 11:15 a.m. deputies responded to a 911 call at 7932 Arkansas 351 near the Greene County line, Rolland said. They found the bodies of a husband and wife; the husband was 84 years old and the wife was 80 years old, he said.