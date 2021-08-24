JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved an appropriations ordinance during Monday night’s meeting that will provide additional security for the Nettleton School District.
In a unanimous vote, Craighead County justices of the peace approved $58,763.24 to fund an additional school resource officer (SRO). The school district will reimburse the county the cost of the SRO’s salary. The sheriff’s office will utilize the officer three months during the summer.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the amount covers not only the salary of the office, but all additional benefits.
“Right now Nettleton has a Jonesboro Police Department SRO, and one or two of their own private security officers,” Boyd said. “They were wanting an additional SRO officer for their other school campuses. We thought it would be a great fit for both.”
This is the first time the Craighead County Sheriff’s office and the Nettleton School District have partnered in this manner.
“We now have (SROs) at Brookland, Westside and now Nettleton,” Boyd said.
“Why we amended the budget was so we could re-hire for the patrol division,” Boyd said, noting the SRO position was filled from within the department.
“We re-assigned Deputy Derek Phillips who was a second sheriff’s deputy,” Boyd said. “He applied, he’s a Nettleton boy, and he was excited about being SRO at his alma mater.”
Boyd said Phillips first day was Monday.
Superintendent Karen Curtner said the district is excited to about the new partnership with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.
“This new (addition) allows us to have a total of eight officers on campus,” she said.
The new hire was appreciated even more, Curtner said, when on Monday, the district locked down a Fox Meadow campus due to a stabbing that occurred in the area.
“When things like that happen, JPD is in contact with our officers. We had our schools locked down, and we know what was going on,” she said.
In other business, justices of the peace approved two more appropriations ordinances – one adding $15,000 of coronavirus relief funds to cover the cost of an audit, and a 75/25 hazard mitigation grant in the amount of $169,403.65.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day explained that every year the county exceeds spending $750,000 in CARES Act money, the regulations require them to conduct an audit.
Day told JPs the county was getting good at finding hazard mitigation grants.
“The cost to put in a couple bridges is a really good deal,” he said, noting funds were going for repairs to County Road 7628 and County Road 7629.
